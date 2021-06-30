(AGENPARL) – mer 30 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Folklife Today Blog from the Library of Congress.

06/30/2021 07:38 PM EDT

Season 3, Episode 8 of the Folklife Today Podcast is ready for listening! Find it at the link from this post to the Library’s website, or on Stitcher, iTunes, or your usual podcatcher. In this episode John Fenn and I, along with guests Langston Collin Wilkins and Sophie Abramowitz, look at Langston Hughes as a “Hidden Folklorist.” As usual, I’ll present links to the relevant blog posts and audio selections in this post!

