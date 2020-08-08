LANGLEY RESIDENTS TO BENEFIT FROM NEW HOSPICE

(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), sab 08 agosto 2020

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health –

“We’re excited to partner with the B.C. government, BC Housing, Langley Hospice Society, BC Centre for Palliative Care and the Township of Langley in expanding essential hospice services in Langley. This new hospice is an important investment in quality end-of-life care that focuses on providing comfort and quality of life to people as they reach the end of their life.”

Kathy Derksen, board president, Langley Hospice Society –

“We are so grateful for the incredible support we have received from our community, donors and funding partners to help make this new 15-bed hospice residence a reality for our community. The end-of-life journey is not just about dying, it’s about living well, right to the end. Caring for people at the end of life means enabling them to live out their final days as they wish, surrounded by those they love. This new Langley hospice residence will help ensure access to care and support, in a home-like environment for individuals, and their families, when they need it most.”

Dr. Eman Hassan, executive director, BC Centre for Palliative Care –

“I am pleased to see the expansion of hospice palliative care in Langley to support people and their families affected by life-limiting and terminal conditions. Our $900,000 investment will help create the 15-bed Langley hospice residence, and this will help more people who experience challenging and emotional times to have access to quality hospice palliative care in the community and closer to home.”

Jack Froese, mayor, Township of Langley –

“Langley Hospice Society has played a vital role in our community for more than 35 years, and so many people have benefited from its exceptional care, support, and resources. This much-needed new facility will allow hospice to provide compassionate palliative care to even more residents in our growing community during their time of need. The Township of Langley was pleased to contribute to this valuable project and is excited to see construction begin on the new freestanding, permanent hospice residence.”

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020HLTH0248-001490