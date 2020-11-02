LANE CLOSURE ON JC VAN HORNE BRIDGE

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 02 novembre 2020

For immediate release

Campbellton, New Brunswick, November 4, 2020 – Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be a lane closure on the JC Van Horne Bridge for inspection work during the following period:

Thursday, November 5, from 1 to 4 pm

During this period, a single lane will be closed with alternating traffic directed by temporary traffic lights or flagpersons. Motorists should expect short delays.

These closures will not impact cyclists or pedestrians; one sidewalk will remain open at all times.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

