lunedì, Novembre 2, 2020
Breaking News

500,000 DAILY TESTING CAPACITY REACHED IN ONGOING DRIVE TO BOOST TEST AND…

USA, O’MALLLEY DILLON (BIDEN): IN NESSUN CASO TRUMP SARA’ DICHIARATO VINCITORE LA…

COVID-19: IN AULA, COMUNICAZIONI DEL PRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO

U.S.-SUDAN SIGNING CEREMONY ON BILATERAL CLAIMS AGREEMENT

U.S.-SUDAN SIGNING CEREMONY ON BILATERAL CLAIMS AGREEMENT

LEONARDO, FONDO BLUEBELL DI BIVONA CHIEDE DIMISSIONI A.D. PROFUMO DOPO L’APPROVAZIONE DEI…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF NOVEMBER 1, 2020

NOSIGLIA, CONTRO LA PANDEMIA UNA CATENA DI PREGHIERE

COVID: SIANI (PD), BENE MOZIONE MAGGIORANZA SU DIDATTICA IN PRESENZA PER INFANZIA

DIDATTICA DIGITALE, DISTRIBUITI GLI 85 MILIONI DEL ‘DECRETO RISTORI’. FIRMATO IL DECRETO…

Agenparl

LANE CLOSURE ON JC VAN HORNE BRIDGE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 02 novembre 2020

For immediate release

Campbellton, New Brunswick, November 4, 2020 – Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be a lane closure on the JC Van Horne Bridge for inspection work during the following period:  

  • Thursday, November 5, from 1 to 4 pm

During this period, a single lane will be closed with alternating traffic directed by temporary traffic lights or flagpersons. Motorists should expect short delays.

These closures will not impact cyclists or pedestrians; one sidewalk will remain open at all times.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/news/2020/11/lane-closure-on-jc-van-horne-bridge.html

Post collegati

LANE CLOSURE ON JC VAN HORNE BRIDGE

Redazione

MINISTER NG TO KICK OFF WOMEN-ONLY VIRTUAL TRADE MISSION TO SOUTH KOREA WITH THE ASIA PACIFIC FOUNDATION OF CANADA

Redazione

INVITATION TO MEDIA – QUEBEC SMES TO BE ABLE TO DEVELOP ECOMATERIALS THANKS TO GOVERNMENT OF CANADA SUPPORT

Redazione

THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA OPENS FOURTH CALL FOR PROPOSAL TO SUPPORT THE NATION REBUILDING EFFORTS OF INDIGENOUS GROUPS IN CANADA

Redazione

MINISTERS BIBEAU AND LAMONTAGNE ANNOUNCE SUPPORT TO PROTECT QUEBEC AGRICULTURAL WORKERS

Redazione

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA EXTENDS SUPPORT PROGRAM FOR FARMERS AND PROCESSORS TO PROTECT TEMPORARY FOREIGN WORKERS’ HEALTH AND SAFETY DURING PANDEMIC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More