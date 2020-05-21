(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, gio 21 maggio 2020

Ben McFarlane, Professor of Law, University College London,Nicholas Hopkins, Law Commissioner for England and Wales and Professor of Law, University of Reading,Sarah Nield, Professor of Law, University of Southampton

Ben McFarlane is Professor of Law at University College London. He has published a number of articles on land law in leading journals and is the author of The Law of Proprietary Estoppel, 2nd ed (OUP, 2020) and The Structure of Property Law (Hart, 2008). He is also a contributing editor of Snells’s Equity.

Nicholas Hopkins is a Law Commissioner for England and Wales and Professor of Law at the University of Reading. He has published widely on land law and has a particular interest in law and the family home. He is chair of the board of Modern Studies in Property Law, an academic member of the Property Bar Association and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. Prior to his appointment as Commissioner he taught land law for over twenty years.

Sarah Nield is a Professor of Property Law at Southampton University. She has been teaching land law since 1982, having previously held posts at Hong Kong University and the University of Bristol and has also taught conveyancing, equity and trusts and company law. Sarah is published widely in the area of property law and is also a qualified solicitor.