LAND LAW, 3E

A clear and concise introduction to the land law of England and Wales written in the Clarendon style: as a letter to a friend, with a minimum of footnotes and statutory material. It explains the origins of land law in the feudal system, its transformation by the legislation of 1925, and the modern regime in which registration is the key to the validity and enforceability of interests in land.

Elizabeth Cooke introduces the building blocks of land law, namely property rights in land, and explains how they have evolved by a mixture of design and accident. The book explores the unique role of the trust in English law, and the many complications that can arise where ownership of land is shared (whether concurrently or consecutively). Throughout the book the themes of management of complexity in land law, and the tension between dynamic and static security, are examined. The law of mortgages, leases, easements and covenants is explained.

The third edition has been updated with important developments in land law, including recent decisions of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, and reform proposals by the Law Commission. Written in an accessible style, this book is an essential read for all those coming to the subject for the first time.