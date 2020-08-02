domenica, Agosto 2, 2020
LAMBORGHINI SECURES ONE-TWO FINISH IN OPENING BRITISH GT

(AGENPARL) – SANT AGATA BOLOGNESE (ITALY), dom 02 agosto 2020

Sant’Agata Bolognese, 2nd August 2020 – Lamborghini recorded its first victory since the resumption of the motorsport season as Barwell Motorsport’s Phil Keen and Adam Balon completed a light-to-flag performance in the opening round of the British GT championship at Oulton Park.

The duo set the fastest time in the second qualifying to secure pole position for the one-hour race, with the sister Barwell Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo of Sandy Mitchell and Rob Collard joining them on the front row of the grid. Both emerged from the first corner after the rolling start in the same order as the third Huracán of Marcus Clutton making it a one-two-three.

Keen, having started, held the advantage either side of the mandatory driver-change pit-stop, with Collard taking over from Mitchell in the #78 Huracán. A lengthy safety car intervention for an accident involving an Aston Martin bunched the field up in the closing stages.

The safety car remained deployed until the chequered flag, meaning that racing was largely curtailed for the final 12 minutes. However, that left Keen and Balon an easy run to the flag ahead of Mitchell and Collard to complete a well-deserved one-two finish.

Michael Igoe and Lamborghini Factory Driver Dennis Lind finished the race in fifth place for WPI Motorsport, ensuring three Lamborghini Huracáns in the top five. For Mitchell and Collard, their second place capped off a successful weekend for the new-for-2020 pairing in the #78 Huracán, having narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the opening race of the season.

