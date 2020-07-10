venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 9 LUGLIO 2020 – 238ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

EU TRAVEL ADVISORY

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

SUPPORTING LDCS THROUGH SHORT AND LONG-TERM PANDEMIC RECOVERY

Agenparl

LAKE MORRIS ROAD CLOSURE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), ven 10 luglio 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

Published: 10 July 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

Lake Morris Road will be closed to all traffic (including cyclists) for approximately three weeks from today (10 July 2020) to enable improvement works to be undertaken.

Road pavement preparation works will occur from Campbells lookout to the Copperlode Dam entrance gate. Cyclists are advised not to proceed past the lookout gate. Traffic management will be in place for essential worker access.

Motorists are asked to observe and obey traffic controllers.



EVENTS, NEWS & REMINDERS STRAIGHT TO YOUR DEVICE

my cairns
DOWNLOAD IT FREE

EVENTS, NEWS & REMINDERS STRAIGHT TO YOUR DEVICE

DOWNLOAD IT FREE






Last updated: 10 July 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/news-publications/public-notices/notices/lake-morris-rd-closure-july2020

Post collegati

FLORENCE STREET WORKS

Redazione

LAKE MORRIS ROAD CLOSURE

Redazione

CAIRNS VIRTUAL RELAY FOR LIFE

Redazione

DETERRENT ACTIVITIES FOR FLYING FOXES TO CONTINUE

Redazione

COUNCIL WORKS TO FREE UP PARKING SPOTS

Redazione

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM BUILDS 870 KILOMETERS OF FIBER FOR THE CUSTOMER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More