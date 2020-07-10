LAKE MORRIS ROAD CLOSURE

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), ven 10 luglio 2020

Published: 10 July 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

Lake Morris Road will be closed to all traffic (including cyclists) for approximately three weeks from today (10 July 2020) to enable improvement works to be undertaken.

Road pavement preparation works will occur from Campbells lookout to the Copperlode Dam entrance gate. Cyclists are advised not to proceed past the lookout gate. Traffic management will be in place for essential worker access.

Motorists are asked to observe and obey traffic controllers.