LAITERIE DES TROIS VALLéES ABLE TO INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY AND PURSUE EXPANSION

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 18 novembre 2020

Mont-Laurier, Quebec, November 17, 2020 – Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Mont-Laurier SME Laiterie des trois vallées (L3V) is the only dairy located in the Laurentides region. The regional business is part of the value chain of an agri-food multinational. To remain competitive, it must improve its productivity and increase its operations by acquiring processing equipment.

To this end, L3V will receive a $225,000 repayable contribution from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. This financial assistance will enable this dairy business to enhance its productivity and pursue growth by acquiring processing equipment and fitting out the building where it will be located.

This funding was announced today by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec).

The Government of Canada support will focus more specifically on the purchase of secondary processing equipment, including an automated washing line and pasteurized milk tanks. Through the project, which will contribute to the region’s economic vitality, the number of hours worked is expected to increase, and two part-time positions will become full time.

The Laiterie des trois vallées was born out of a grouping of dairy producers in the Hautes‑Laurentides region which, in 1992, acquired the Laiterie Bélanger to maintain the operations of this regional dairy founded in 1944. It specializes in producing drinking milk, chocolate milk, cream and soft ice cream. On top of distributing its products in about 100 retail locations, it also supplies restaurants, hotels and institutions in the Laurentides and Montréal regions. Since 2013, L3V has been expanding its clientele by supplying industrial clients with milk for processing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/economic-development-quebec-regions/news/2020/11/laiterie-des-trois-vallees-able-to-increase-productivity-and-pursue-expansion.html