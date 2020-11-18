mercoledì, Novembre 18, 2020
Breaking News

RESERVE CURRENCIES IN AN EVOLVING INTERNATIONAL MONETARY SYSTEM

THECITYUK SPEECH: LIZ TRUSS HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF DIGITAL, DATA AND SERVICES TRADE

CELEBRAZIONI SESSANTESIMO ANNIVERSARIO SCOMPARSA EINAUDI: AVVIATA DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE DELIBERANTE IN 7A…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 18, 2020

17/11/2020 HOW TO TACKLE THE SURGE IN SEXUAL IMAGES PRODUCED BY CHILDREN?

MEETING THE FUTURE: DYNAMIC RISK MANAGEMENT FOR UNCERTAIN TIMES

OXFAM, UNA PERSONA SU TRE NON HA ACCESSO ALL’ACQUA SICURA

IN GERMANIA, UNA CAMPAGNA ECUMENICA CONTRO L’ANTISEMITISMO

USA, (OAN): FACEBOOK, IL CEO DI TWITTER TESTIMONIANO DAVANTI ALLA COMMISSIONE GIUDIZIARIA…

USA, RON PERLMAN ATTACCA SU TWITTER I REPUBBLICANI IL «PARTITO KKK»

Agenparl

LAITERIE DES TROIS VALLéES ABLE TO INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY AND PURSUE EXPANSION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 18 novembre 2020

Mont-Laurier, Quebec, November 17, 2020 Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Mont-Laurier SME Laiterie des trois vallées (L3V) is the only dairy located in the Laurentides region. The regional business is part of the value chain of an agri-food multinational. To remain competitive, it must improve its productivity and increase its operations by acquiring processing equipment.

To this end, L3V will receive a $225,000 repayable contribution from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. This financial assistance will enable this dairy business to enhance its productivity and pursue growth by acquiring processing equipment and fitting out the building where it will be located.

This funding was announced today by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec).

The Government of Canada support will focus more specifically on the purchase of secondary processing equipment, including an automated washing line and pasteurized milk tanks. Through the project, which will contribute to the region’s economic vitality, the number of hours worked is expected to increase, and two part-time positions will become full time.

The Laiterie des trois vallées was born out of a grouping of dairy producers in the Hautes‑Laurentides region which, in 1992, acquired the Laiterie Bélanger to maintain the operations of this regional dairy founded in 1944. It specializes in producing drinking milk, chocolate milk, cream and soft ice cream. On top of distributing its products in about 100 retail locations, it also supplies restaurants, hotels and institutions in the Laurentides and Montréal regions. Since 2013, L3V has been expanding its clientele by supplying industrial clients with milk for processing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/economic-development-quebec-regions/news/2020/11/laiterie-des-trois-vallees-able-to-increase-productivity-and-pursue-expansion.html

Post collegati

LAITERIE DES TROIS VALLéES ABLE TO INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY AND PURSUE EXPANSION

Redazione

IAN SCOTT TO THE CANADIAN TELECOM SUMMIT

Redazione

STATEMENT ON SITUATION IN ETHIOPIA

Redazione

MEDIA ADVISORY – BRAMPTON, ONTARIO

Redazione

GAO-21-207, COVID-19: FEDERAL EFFORTS ACCELERATE VACCINE AND THERAPEUTIC DEVELOPMENT, BUT MORE TRANSPARENCY NEEDED ON EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATIONS, NOVEMBER 17, 2020

Redazione

NEW PROPOSED LAW TO BETTER PROTECT CANADIANS’ PRIVACY AND INCREASE THEIR CONTROL OVER THEIR DATA AND PERSONAL INFORMATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More