L’AGENDA DU MINISTRE

(AGENPARL) – FRANCE, lun 06 luglio 2020
Aller à la navigation
Aller au contenu
Aller à la recherche
<!–
var _gaq = _gaq || [];
_gaq.push([‘_setAccount’, ‘UA–1’]);
_gaq.push([‘_trackPageview’]);
(function() {
var ga = document.createElement(‘script’); ga.type = ‘text/javascript’; ga.async = true;
ga.src = (‘https:’ == document.location.protocol ? ‘https://ssl’ : ‘http://www’) + ‘.google-analytics.com/ga.js’;
var s = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(ga, s);
})();
–>
Fonte/Source: https://agriculture.gouv.fr/lagenda-du-ministre