(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021
Food Funct., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0FO03346D, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0FO03346D, Paper
Lishan Huang, Ruiyu Chen, Libin Liu, Yu Zhou, Zhou Chen
Pathological myocardial hypertrophy, which lacks effective prevention and treatment strategies, makes the elderly susceptible to various cardiovascular diseases. Based on the beneficial attributes of lactoferrin in aging-related diseases, we aimed…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Pathological myocardial hypertrophy, which lacks effective prevention and treatment strategies, makes the elderly susceptible to various cardiovascular diseases. Based on the beneficial attributes of lactoferrin in aging-related diseases, we aimed…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/-R8T2AvY1gE/D0FO03346D