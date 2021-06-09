(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021

Food Funct., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0FO03346D, Paper

Lishan Huang, Ruiyu Chen, Libin Liu, Yu Zhou, Zhou Chen

Pathological myocardial hypertrophy, which lacks effective prevention and treatment strategies, makes the elderly susceptible to various cardiovascular diseases. Based on the beneficial attributes of lactoferrin in aging-related diseases, we aimed…

