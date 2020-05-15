LABOUR STATUS OF POPULATION AGED 15-74, QUARTERS

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), ven 15 maggio 2020
|2019
|2020
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|3rd quarter
|4th quarter
|1st quarter
|Labour force, thousands
|694.2
|703.4
|705.0
|707.6
|705.3
|..employed, thousands
|661.8
|667.7
|677.3
|678.5
|670.3
|..unemployed, thousands
|32.4
|35.7
|27.7
|29.2
|35.0
|Inactive persons, thousands
|286.8
|277.6
|276.0
|273.4
|278.9
|Aged 15-74 total, thousands
|981.0
|981.0
|981.0
|981.0
|984.2
|Labour force participation rate, %
|70.8
|71.7
|71.9
|72.1
|71.7
|Employment rate, %
|67.5
|68.1
|69.0
|69.2
|68.1
|Unemployment rate, %
|4.7
|5.1
|3.9
|4.1
|5.0
Data as XLS file
Source data in the statistical database: ML461
Fonte/Source: https://www.stat.ee/37214