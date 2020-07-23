(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), gio 23 luglio 2020 In June 2020, there were 5 101 000 employed persons, a decrease of 148 000. The largest decrease occurred for women aged 15-24 with temporary employment contracts. The number of unemployed persons increased by 150 000 to 557 000. This corresponds to an unemployment rate of 9.8 percent, an increase of 2.6 percentage points. Among young persons, the unemployment rate increased by 8.7 percentage points to 32.3 percent. The average number of hours worked amounted to 154.1 million hours per week, a decrease of 8.4 percent, calendar-adjusted. Seasonally adjusted and smoothed data show a decrease in employment and an increase in unemployment. The unemployment rate was 9.3 percent.

Fonte/Source: http://www.scb.se/en/finding-statistics/statistics-by-subject-area/labour-market/labour-force-surveys/labour-force-surveys-lfs/pong/statistical-news/labour-force-surveys-lfs-june-2020/