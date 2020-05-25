lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
LABOUR FORCE SURVEYS (LFS), APRIL 2020

(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), lun 25 maggio 2020 In April 2020, there were 5 005 000 employed persons, a decrease of 99 000 persons. The number of unemployed persons increased by 80 000 to 449 000. This corresponds to an unemployment rate of 8.2 percent, up by 1.4 percentage points. The average number of hours worked amounted to 143.6 million hours per week, which corresponds to a decrease of 11.2 percent, calendar-adjusted. Seasonally adjusted and smoothed data shows a decrease in employment and an increase in unemployment. The unemployment rate amounted to 7.9 percent.

Fonte/Source: http://www.scb.se/en/finding-statistics/statistics-by-subject-area/labour-market/labour-force-surveys/labour-force-surveys-lfs/pong/statistical-news/labour-force-surveys-lfs-april-2020/

