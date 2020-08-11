martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
Breaking News

PANAMA, IL MESSAGGIO DEI VESCOVI PER I GIOVANI

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS HAAVISTO VISITS RIGA

IN POLONIA, UN PARCO PER RICORDARE GLI EBREI SALVATI DALLO STERMINIO

NUMBER OF PASSENGERS IN SULTANATE AIRPORTS REACHES 3.59 MILLION

LITHUANIAN AND POLISH MINISTERS OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS HAVE DISCUSSED SITUATION IN BELARUS

LITHUANIA HAS ONCE AGAIN URGED BELARUSIAN GOVERNMENT TO ABSTAIN FROM USING FORCE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DI RAPPRESENTANTI DI UBI BANCA SPA SULL’APPLICAZIONE…

CHAD’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

CHAD’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

CHAD’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

Agenparl

LABOUR FORCE SURVEYS (LFS), 2ND QUARTER 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), mar 11 agosto 2020 The share of employed persons aged 15–74 in the second quarter of 2020 was 67.0 percent and the unemployment rate was 9.1 percent, non-seasonally adjusted. This means that the share of employed persons fell 1.6 percentage points and the unemployment rate rose 2.1 compared with the second quarter of 2019. The average number of hours worked amounted to 148.1 million per week, which is a decrease of 9.4 percent, calendar-adjusted. Seasonally adjusted and smoothed data shows a sustained decline in employment, while unemployment is on the rise.

Fonte/Source: http://www.scb.se/en/finding-statistics/statistics-by-subject-area/labour-market/labour-force-surveys/labour-force-surveys-lfs/pong/statistical-news/labour-force-surveys-lfs-2nd-quarter-2020/

Post collegati

LABOUR FORCE SURVEYS (LFS), 2ND QUARTER 2020

Redazione

PROBING THE ROLE OF OSCILLATOR STRENGTH AND CHARGE OF EXCITON FORMING MOLECULAR J-AGGREGATES IN CONTROLLING NANOSCALE PLASMON-EXCITON INTERACTION

Redazione

MICROFLUIDIC CIRCUIT CONSISTING OF INDIVIDUALIZED COMPONENTS WITH SLOPE VALVE FOR HIGH ACCURACY BIOCHEMICAL DETECTION

Redazione

TAIZHOU KOUAN SHIPBUILDING SEEKS RESTRUCTURING INVESTORS

Redazione

PRECIOUS SHIPPING CHIEF IS OPTIMISTIC FOR 2021

Redazione

PRICES INCREASED BY 3.8% IN JULY;CONSUMER PRICES, JULY 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More