LABOUR FORCE SURVEYS (LFS), 2ND QUARTER 2020

(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), mar 11 agosto 2020 The share of employed persons aged 15–74 in the second quarter of 2020 was 67.0 percent and the unemployment rate was 9.1 percent, non-seasonally adjusted. This means that the share of employed persons fell 1.6 percentage points and the unemployment rate rose 2.1 compared with the second quarter of 2019. The average number of hours worked amounted to 148.1 million per week, which is a decrease of 9.4 percent, calendar-adjusted. Seasonally adjusted and smoothed data shows a sustained decline in employment, while unemployment is on the rise.

