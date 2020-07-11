sabato, Luglio 11, 2020
LABOR’S SHOVEL-READY PROJECTS FUND SET TO DELIVER GC MARINE HUB

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), sab 11 luglio 2020

The Palaszczuk Government will today deliver nearly $1 million to develop Australia’s largest superyacht berthing facility on the Gold Coast.

State Development Minister Kate Jones today announced the $9 million project was the first initiative to be backed through the $25 million Growing Tourism Infrastructure fund for shovel-ready projects as part of the Palaszczuk Government’s Unite and Recover economic recovery strategy.

Today’s announcement takes the Palaszczuk Government’s contribution to $2.87 million.

“We understand that to get the economy moving, we must back shovel-ready projects,” Ms Jones said.

“Because Queenslanders have done such a great job fighting COVID-19, we can now focus on our economic recovery.

“Our priority is creating jobs and getting shovels in the ground.”

Ms Jones said the facility at Southport Yacht Club would have the capacity to handle superyachts as large as 162 metres, or multiple smaller vessels.

The Minister revealed the facility would create around 30 jobs during construction.

“The marine industry pumps millions of dollars into the Gold Coast’s economy every year. This multi-million-dollar infrastructure will allow us to take that to the next level,” Ms Jones said.

“This is an industry that has huge growth potential on the Coast. We want to support the marine industry to grow to create more jobs for locals.”

“This project is vital to rebuilding the Gold Coast economy post COVID-19 and will establish the Gold Coast as an Asia-Pacific superyacht hub.

“Once complete, this hub will pump an extra $2.9 million into the local tourism industry every year.”

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said the addition of a superyacht berth perfectly complemented the region’s natural allure as an international tourism destination.

“The Gold Coast is now the number one superyacht destination in the country and the economic value this delivers is significant,” he said.

“The council was more than happy to also further support the project with an additional $400,000 in funding to add to our previous $2 million commitment.”

Southport Yacht Club General Manager Brett James said the club was looking forward to commencing construction.

“The new berthing facility will create more local jobs across the food and beverage, tourism and services sectors and will be supported by our region’s world-class capabilities in vessel repair, refit and maintenance,” Mr James said.

The planning applications and tenure pathways are in advanced stages of consideration and, if approved, it is expected that construction could commence as soon as the end of July and be completed by December.

ENDS

Media contact: 0419 620 447

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/7/11/labors-shovelready-projects-fund-set-to-deliver-gc-marine-hub

