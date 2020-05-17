LABORATORY ENGINEER IN THE DOMAIN OF APPLIED MICROBIOLOGY AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY (M/F)

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), dom 17 maggio 2020

Type:

Engineer

Contract type:

Permanent contract

Place:

Belvaux

Context

Your work environment

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a Research and Technology Organization (RTO) active in the fields of materials, environment and IT. By transforming scientific knowledge into technologies, smart data and tools, LIST empowers citizens in their choices, public authorities in their decisions and businesses in their strategies.

https://www.list.lu/

You will be part of the LIST Environmental Research and Innovation department

As part of a Research and Technology Organization (RTO), the work of the Environmental Research and Innovation (ERIN) Department tackles some of the major environmental challenges our society is facing today, such as climate change mitigation, ecosystem resilience, sustainable energy systems, the efficient use of renewable resources, and environmental pollution prevention and control. To this end, the mission of the ERIN department is:

1) To conduct impact-driven scientific research and development, as well as technological innovation

2) To support companies in the implementation of new environmental regulations and advise governments on determining sustainable policies for the future with the objectives of:

Analysing, managing and exploiting sustainable resources (water, air, soil, renewable energy, bioresources)

Reducing the environmental impact of human consumption and production activities

The selected candidate will join ERIN’s Environmental and Industrial Biotechnologies (BIOTECH) unit. This RDI unit has developed expertise in

Proofing new concepts using metabolic engineering and integrative biology approaches for the production of biomolecules of industrial interest produced by plants or microorganisms

Developing new technologies and processes to control, treat and remediate environmental pollutions, with a focus on microorganism-based biotechnologies

Developing bio-process engineering solutions to convert organic resources into energy and molecules for industry

The BIOTECH unit carries out impact-driven research geared to the development of bio-based products and processes of industrial interest, new biorefinery concepts for more efficient and sustainable processes, and new technologies for the detection and treatment of environmental pollution.

The selected candidate will more specifically join the Biosystems and Bioprocessing Engineering group. The team’s main RDI activities relate to the optimization of the biomass conversion technologies and more specifically through the process of anaerobic digestion.

Description

We put strong focus on the characterisation of microorganisms and identification of specific microbes of potential industrial relevance. In this domain, LIST has an opening for a permanent position for an engineer in applied microbiology with a broad knowledge on molecular microbiology techniques technologies.

The successful candidate will contribute to the everyday laboratory activities in the specified fields, having as main missions to:

Support activities in the domain of applied microbiology such as setting up experiments and operation of laboratory scale anaerobic reactors

Participate to field work and sampling of full-scale biogas units

Isolate and characterise microbial strains using biochemical assays, PCR, sequencing, sequence analyses, etc.

Participate in the sample preparation for molecular analyses, including DNA/RNA extractions, PCRs, library preparations for high-throughput sequencing, plasmid isolation, etc.

Document own work in order to ensure the reproducibility and guarantee the traceability of the results

Participate actively in technical meetings

Manage technical aspects related to a molecular biology laboratory, including the management of equipment, ordering of chemicals, management of stocks

Support the preparation of project reports, publications or patent drafts

Participate in the data management of the group and the department

Participate to the definition of proofs of concepts and development of prototypes

Profile

Master in biological sciences or bioengineering with a strong background in (applied) microbiology and molecular biology

At least one year or two of post-graduate experience in a molecular/microbiology laboratory is required

Basic molecular biology tools including: DNA and RNA extraction, PCR, gene cloning, plasmid purification, etc.

Previous experience with high-throughput sequencing and library preparation as well as cultivation of microbes, including anaerobic species (fermentative growth) is an asset

Proficiency in English

French, German and/or Luxembourgish is an asset

