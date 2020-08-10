(AGENPARL) – lun 10 agosto 2020 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7 – 11201 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, KS 66219

Labadie Area Proposed for Attainment of National Sulfur Dioxide Air Quality Standard





(Lenexa, Kan., August 6, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has informed Missouri Governor Mike Parson that EPA proposes the redesignation of the area around Labadie, Missouri, including parts of Jefferson and St. Charles Counties, to attainment/unclassifiable, demonstrating attainment of the 2010 1-hour Sulfur Dioxide National Ambient Air Quality Standard under the Clean Air Act.



“Missouri and EPA have been working to improve air quality in the region for many years,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “This milestone is indicative of hard work by many people toward ensuring the health and welfare of Missouri citizens.”



The Franklin County-St. Charles County area encompasses the Ameren Labadie Energy Center, the main source of SO[2] in the area. The area was characterized as unclassifiable in September 2015 because EPA did not have enough information to determine if the standard was met. To meet the standard, an area is assessed for the most recent three consecutive years of quality-assured, certified ambient air quality data.



Ameren installed and began operating an SO[2] monitoring network at four locations around Labadie in order to characterize SO[2] air quality in the area. Since commencement of the full monitoring network in 2017, air quality data has recorded ambient SO[2] design value concentrations between 18 and 38 parts per billion, below the SO[2] one-hour standard of 75 parts per billion. Monitoring at the four locations demonstrates ambient conditions attaining the SO[2] NAAQS.



Normally, redesignation is requested by a state’s governor and the state of Missouri is in the process of making such a request. Given the monitoring data provided by the state, along with the known pending redesignation request from Missouri, EPA has decided to move forward now and propose the redesignation under the agency’s Clean Air Act authority.



The Missouri redesignation is part of an announcement of proposals for redesignation in four states, including Nebraska, Ohio and Texas.



EPA will accept public comment on this proposed action for 30-days after it publishes in the Federal Register. Comments, identified by Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2020-0292, may be submitted by one of the following methods:



Background:



In June 2010, EPA set a 1-hour average, health-based national air quality standard for SO[2] at 75 parts per billion. The revised standard improves public health protection, especially for children, the elderly and people with asthma. These groups are susceptible to health problems, including narrowing of the airways which can cause difficulty breathing and increased asthma symptoms, associated with breathing SO[2].



