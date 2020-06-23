(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (VICTORIA -AUSTRALIA), mar 23 giugno 2020

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said he recognised that this would have been a tough decision for staff to make.

“I am grateful that the Variation has been supported by the majority of the staff who voted, who have now collectively moved to protect the financial equivalent of around 225 jobs by taking a pay cut,” Professor Dewar said.

Professor Dewar also acknowledged the work of the NTEU with whom the University developed the Variation.

Professor Dewar said that minimising the scale and impact of any additional involuntary redundancies would be his highest priority over the coming months.

“We will now focus on the process of resetting the strategy for the University, given the changed international, national and local environments. It is critical that we differentiate La Trobe in the sector by playing to our strengths,” Professor Dewar said.

“As we redefine our strategy, we will continue to be guided by our primary mission – to deliver education that puts students first and research that has impact and makes a difference in the world.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.latrobe.edu.au/news/articles/2020/release/la-trobe-staff-vote-yes-to-variation