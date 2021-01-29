venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
LA TROBE STAFF AND ALUMNI HONOURED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (VICTORIA -AUSTRALIA), ven 29 gennaio 2021

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said he was delighted to celebrate those outstanding individuals from the La Trobe community whose achievements were recognised in the Australia Day Honours.

“These past and present staff and alumni have had a positive impact on Australian society, in many cases through their remarkable contributions to advancing knowledge in their fields of expertise,” Professor Dewar said.

“Every recipient has made a difference to our world, and I warmly congratulate them on their well-deserved accolade.”

Officer of the Order of Australia (AO)

  • Professor Andrew B Markus AO (alumnus)

Member of the Order of Australia (AM)

  • Professor Margarita M Frederico AM (staff)
  • Miss Bernadette T Black AM (alumna)
  • Dr Susan J Gaffney AM (former staff)
  • Professor Amanda J Leach AM (alumna)
  • Mr Michael P Pakakis AM (alumnus)
  • Mr Peter Selvaratnam AM (alumnus)

Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

  • Mrs Susanne E Course OAM (alumna)
  • Mrs Julie A Gillick OAM (alumna)
  • Dr Jenni Ibrahim OAM (alumna)
  • Ms Kathryn M Mackenzie OAM (alumna)
  • Mrs Margot E Spalding OAM (alumna)
  • Mrs Amanda Stephan OAM (alumna)

Conspicuous Service Cross (CSC)

  • Ms Naomi S Van Der Linden CSC (alumna)

Australian Police Medal (APM)

  • Ms Joy E Arbuthnot APM (alumna)

Media Contact: Kathryn Powley – <a – 0428 734 902

Fonte/Source: https://www.latrobe.edu.au/news/articles/2021/release/la-trobe-staff-and-alumni-honoured

