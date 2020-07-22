giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
LA TROBE PASSES NET ZERO SOLAR MILESTONE

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (VICTORIA -AUSTRALIA), mer 22 luglio 2020

The University has today energised 7500 solar panels on roofs around the campus in Melbourne’s north.

The new solar panel system, which will generate 2.5 MW of clean, renewable electricity, is a cornerstone of La Trobe’s Net Zero Plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2029 through renewable energy projects, energy efficiency improvements and waste reduction on campus.

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said the University is proving it is serious about sustainability.

“These panels will supply up to half of the campus’s energy needs on days of peak solar efficiency,” Professor Dewar said.

“Having 7500 solar panel system installed across 25 buildings will reduce our carbon emissions by 4000 tonnes each year and is a major investment in our renewable energy future.”

Professor Dewar said as part of the Net Zero plan, 24,000 energy efficient LED lights have been fitted in 100 buildings across La Trobe’s Bundoora, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Albury-Wodonga campuses. Regional campuses are already using power from a total of 3300 solar panels.

“These combined measures will reduce our carbon emissions by 15 per cent this year and deliver financial savings through reducing our energy bills for the next 25 years,” said Professor Dewar.

La Trobe students and staff are now using software developed at the University to monitor energy production and identify further energy efficiency improvements.

La Trobe is internationally recognised for its commitment making the world a better place, ranking fourth in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

– Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change and Minister for Solar Homes, Lily D’Ambrosio welcomed the milestone here.

Media Contact: Kathryn Powley | <a | 9479 3491 | 0456 764 371

Fonte/Source: https://www.latrobe.edu.au/news/articles/2020/release/la-trobe-passes-net-zero-solar-milestone

