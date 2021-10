(AGENPARL) – mer 13 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Folklife Today Blog from the Library of Congress.

10/13/2021 05:13 PM EDT

In Latin America, in Spanish-speaking communities in the U.S., and especially in Mexico, no ghost story is told as often, discussed as enthusiastically, or interpreted as widely, as the legend of La Llorona. With this introduction, AFC kicks off a short series of blogs on La Llorona stories and songs between now and Día de los Muertos

🔊 Listen to this