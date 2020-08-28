L. LINKEVIčIUS: ONLY NEW, TRANSPARENT ELECTION CAN RESOLVE BELARUS’ POLITICAL AND MORAL IMPASSE

(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), ven 28 agosto 2020 On 27 August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevičius took part in an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers in Berlin, which focused on the situation in Belarus after the Belarusian presidential election on 9 August. When discussing the situation in Belarus, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister emphasized that we were witnessing a historical, political and social transformation in our immediate neighborhood.

