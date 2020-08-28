venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
Breaking News

L. LINKEVIčIUS: ONLY NEW, TRANSPARENT ELECTION CAN RESOLVE BELARUS’ POLITICAL AND MORAL…

USA: CHIUSA LA CONVENTION REPUBBLICANA CON L’INVESTITURA DI TRUMP

LIBERARE MARIA, OSTAGGIO DELLE MAFIE

URAGANO LAURA: LE FERITE DI HAITI NON SI RIMARGINANO

SI APRE QUESTO POMERIGGIO A L’AQUILA LA PERDONANZA CELESTINIANA

L’INSEGNAMENTO DI AGOSTINO ALL’UOMO CONTEMPORANEO

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 556 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 555 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

REIMAGINING ACTUARIES: A Q&A WITH SOCIETY OF ACTUARIES’ GREG HEIDRICH

USING BUILT-IN ADVANTAGES AND INNOVATION TO SCALE

Agenparl

L. LINKEVIčIUS: ONLY NEW, TRANSPARENT ELECTION CAN RESOLVE BELARUS’ POLITICAL AND MORAL IMPASSE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), ven 28 agosto 2020 On 27 August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevičius took part in an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers in Berlin, which focused on the situation in Belarus after the Belarusian presidential election on 9 August. When discussing the situation in Belarus, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister emphasized that we were witnessing a historical, political and social transformation in our immediate neighborhood.

Fonte/Source: //www.urm.lt/default/en/news/l-linkevicius-only-new-transparent-election-can-resolve-belarus-political-and-moral-impasse-

Post collegati

RISE OF 380 000 JOBS IN TERTIARY SECTOR BETWEEN 2011 AND 2018

Redazione

L. LINKEVIčIUS: ONLY NEW, TRANSPARENT ELECTION CAN RESOLVE BELARUS’ POLITICAL AND MORAL IMPASSE

Redazione

AVVISO PUBBLICO: MANIFESTAZIONE DI INTERESSE PER PRESENTAZIONE PROPOSTE LABORATORIALI PROGETTO “TUTTINSIEME” A.S. 2020/2021

Redazione

ZTL APERTURA ANTICIPATA E PARCHEGGI A TARIFFE SPECIALI

Redazione

HYUNDAI HEAVY WINS $70M ORDERS FOR TWO PRODUCT TANKERS

Redazione

AMIDST WOES ON THE GROUND, UP-LED SCIENTISTS OF THE PHILSA FIND “OUR PLACE IN SPACE”

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More