mercoledì, Agosto 26, 2020
L. LINKEVIčIUS: LITHUANIA SPEAKS UP IN FAVOR OF DEEPER AND BROADER EU-UK AGREEMENT IN FUTURE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), mer 26 agosto 2020 On 25 August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius discussed the ongoing Brexit negotiations in a virtual meeting with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Lithuania’s main interests in the negotiations were also discussed, including the protection of our citizens’ rights, close cooperation in the fields of economy, as well as foreign, security and defense policy.

Fonte/Source: //www.urm.lt/default/en/news/l-linkevicius-lithuania-speaks-up-in-favor-of-deeper-and-broader-eu-uk-agreement-in-future

