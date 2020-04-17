sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
Breaking News

KONING BEZOEKT LANDELIJKE COöRDINATIECENTRUM PATIëNTEN SPREIDING IN HET ERASMUS MC

“DONNE PER UN NUOVO RINASCIMENTO”: GENIO FEMMINILE AL SERVIZIO DEL BENE COMUNE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2468 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2447 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

NEW YORK FED RELEASES FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ON THE PRIMARY MARKET AND…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEBASTIAN GORKA OF AMERICA FIRST WITH SEBASTIAN…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEBASTIAN GORKA OF AMERICA FIRST WITH SEBASTIAN…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEBASTIAN GORKA OF AMERICA FIRST WITH SEBASTIAN…

PRIME MINISTER MARIN: BY HELPING AND SUPPORTING EACH OTHER, WE CAN GET…

PRESIDENT AND MINISTERIAL COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN AND SECURITY POLICY DISCUSS HX FIGHTER…

Agenparl

L-DOPA MODULATES THE KINETICS BUT NOT THE THERMODYNAMIC EQUILIBRIUM OF TTA+ AMPHIPHILES FORMING LYOTROPIC NEMATIC LIQUID CRYSTALS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 17 aprile 2020

Lyotropic liquid crystals (LLCs) are mixtures of amphiphile molecules usually studied as mimetic of biological membrane. The equilibrium dynamics of tetradecyltrimethyl ammonium cation (TTA+) molecules forming nematic LLCs (LNLCs) is guided by a dive-in mechanism where TTA+ molecules spontaneously leave and re-enter the bicelle. Of note, this dynamic behavior could be exploited to produce drug nano-delivery systems based on LNLCs. Therefore, the understanding of the effect of pharmaceutically interesting molecules in the dynamics of the dive-in mechanism should be crucial for drug delivery applications. In this work, we studied the effects of L-DOPA in the equilibrium dynamics of TTA+ bicelles forming LNLCs, employing a transdisciplinary approach based on 2H-NMR together with molecular modeling and molecular dynamics simulations. Our data suggest that L-DOPA perturbs the kinetic of the dive-in mechanism but not the thermodynamics of this process. As whole, our results provide fundamental insights on the mechanisms by which L-DOPA govern the equilibrium of LNLCs bicelles.

Graphical abstract: l-DOPA modulates the kinetics but not the thermodynamic equilibrium of TTA+ amphiphiles forming lyotropic nematic liquid crystals

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/nEkJ69W3jE8/D0RA00764A

Post collegati

GENOMICS USED TO ESTIMATE SAMOAN POPULATION DYNAMICS OVER 3,000 YEARS

Redazione

COMB-SHAPED CARDO POLY(ARYLENE ETHER NITRILE SULFONE) ANION EXCHANGE MEMBRANES: SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF NITRILE GROUP CONTENT ON MORPHOLOGY AND PROPERTIES

Redazione

STRATEGIC DESIGN TO CREATE HER2-TARGETING PROTEINS WITH TARGET-BINDING PEPTIDES IMMOBILIZED ON A FIBRONECTIN TYPE III DOMAIN SCAFFOLD

Redazione

SYNTHESIS OF NANO-SIZED TUNGSTEN OXIDE PARTICLES ENCAPSULATED IN A HOLLOW SILICA SPHERE AND THEIR PHOTOCATALYTIC PROPERTIES FOR DECOMPOSITION OF ACETIC ACID USING PT AS A CO-CATALYST

Redazione

L-DOPA MODULATES THE KINETICS BUT NOT THE THERMODYNAMIC EQUILIBRIUM OF TTA+ AMPHIPHILES FORMING LYOTROPIC NEMATIC LIQUID CRYSTALS

Redazione

FABRICATION OF MAGNETIC IRON OXIDE-SUPPORTED COPPER OXIDE NANOPARTICLES (FE3O4/CUO): MODIFIED SCREEN-PRINTED ELECTRODE FOR ELECTROCHEMICAL STUDIES AND DETECTION OF DESIPRAMINE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More