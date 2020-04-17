L-DOPA MODULATES THE KINETICS BUT NOT THE THERMODYNAMIC EQUILIBRIUM OF TTA+ AMPHIPHILES FORMING LYOTROPIC NEMATIC LIQUID CRYSTALS

Lyotropic liquid crystals (LLCs) are mixtures of amphiphile molecules usually studied as mimetic of biological membrane. The equilibrium dynamics of tetradecyltrimethyl ammonium cation (TTA + ) molecules forming nematic LLCs (LNLCs) is guided by a dive-in mechanism where TTA + molecules spontaneously leave and re-enter the bicelle. Of note, this dynamic behavior could be exploited to produce drug nano-delivery systems based on LNLCs. Therefore, the understanding of the effect of pharmaceutically interesting molecules in the dynamics of the dive-in mechanism should be crucial for drug delivery applications. In this work, we studied the effects of L -DOPA in the equilibrium dynamics of TTA + bicelles forming LNLCs, employing a transdisciplinary approach based on 2 H-NMR together with molecular modeling and molecular dynamics simulations. Our data suggest that L -DOPA perturbs the kinetic of the dive-in mechanism but not the thermodynamics of this process. As whole, our results provide fundamental insights on the mechanisms by which L -DOPA govern the equilibrium of LNLCs bicelles.