KYRGYZSTAN: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE PASSING OF AZIMJAN ASKAROV

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), dom 26 luglio 2020

We have learnt the news of the passing of Azimjan Askarov. The European Union expresses its condolences to Mr. Askarov’s family and friends.

The EU had followed the judicial process against Mr. Askarov since his arrest in 2010. On the basis of the opinion of the UN Human Rights Committee, we had expressed repeatedly our opinion on the court proceedings and had called for Mr. Askarov’s release.

The EU had shared with Kyrgyz authorities its concerns about his deteriorating health. We strongly regret that despite the calls for his release on humanitarian grounds, Mr. Askarov has died in prison.

It is important that the circumstances of his death, and the conditions in which he was held in the final months of his life are clarified.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/83405/kyrgyzstan-statement-spokesperson-passing-azimjan-askarov_en