domenica, Luglio 26, 2020
Breaking News

E-CENSUS 2020 BEGAN IDENTIFYING DATA OF SOME OMANIS AT SCHOOL AGE

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE FALLS BY 51.5%

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #59

MALDIVIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

MALDIVIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

MALDIVIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVEL TO AFGHANISTAN, BULGARIA, NORWAY,…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVEL TO AFGHANISTAN, BULGARIA, NORWAY,…

SPAIN REMOVED FROM TRAVEL CORRIDORS EXEMPTION LIST

COVID, SALVINI: STOP AL PAGAMENTO DELLE CARTELLE ESATTORIALI PER TUTTO IL 2020,…

Agenparl

KYRGYZSTAN: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE PASSING OF AZIMJAN ASKAROV

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), dom 26 luglio 2020

We have learnt the news of the passing of Azimjan Askarov. The European Union expresses its condolences to Mr. Askarov’s family and friends.

The EU had followed the judicial process against Mr. Askarov since his arrest in 2010. On the basis of the opinion of the UN Human Rights Committee, we had expressed repeatedly our opinion on the court proceedings and had called for Mr. Askarov’s release.

The EU had shared with Kyrgyz authorities its concerns about his deteriorating health. We strongly regret that despite the calls for his release on humanitarian grounds, Mr. Askarov has died in prison.

It is important that the circumstances of his death, and the conditions in which he was held in the final months of his life are clarified.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/83405/kyrgyzstan-statement-spokesperson-passing-azimjan-askarov_en

Post collegati

KYRGYZSTAN: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE PASSING OF AZIMJAN ASKAROV

Redazione

E-CENSUS 2020 BEGAN IDENTIFYING DATA OF SOME OMANIS AT SCHOOL AGE

Redazione

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE FALLS BY 51.5%

Redazione

JAZAN: OVER 1,700 PRE-MARITAL SCREENINGS CONDUCTED IN THE PAST 3 MONTHS

Redazione

453 BENEFICIARIES OF «TAAKKAD» CENTER-NAJRAN IN A WEEK

Redazione

26/08/2020: CROSS BORDER TRADE, Q2 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More