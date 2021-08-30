(AGENPARL) – lun 30 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/30/2021 03:28 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I congratulate the people of the Kyrgyz Republic as you celebrate 30th Independence Day on August 31.

We are proud of the partnership we have achieved with the Kyrgyz Republic over the last three decades and look forward to expanding our relations in the years to come, building on our history of shared democratic values. Closer cooperation between our countries will not only benefit our peoples but allow us to work together to address shared global challenges such as climate change and transnational organized crime. The United States also stands with the Kyrgyz Republic in its fight against COVID-19 and has provided over $5 million in COVID-19 assistance. Additionally, we remain committed to supporting the Kyrgyz Republic’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

I send my best wishes to the people of the Kyrgyz Republic as you mark this milestone occasion.

