Twitter Kwasi Kwarteng-2022-06-15 19:02
By Redazione
15 Giugno 2022

RT @Conservatives: Labour had the chance in Parliament to oppose a week of rail chaos. They refused to 👇 https://t.co/WlswkwoiV3Twitter – Kwasi Kwarteng