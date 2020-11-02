KOREA SHIPBUILDING WINS TWO LNG CARRIER ORDERS WORTH $375M

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, lun 02 novembre 2020 With two months to go before the year closes out, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co has won two more…
Related Stories
- Six more Xihe tankers said to be up for sale
- European container freight rates push ahead
- Risks, but also rewards, await those who act early on decarbonisation
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1134490/Korea%20Shipbuilding%20wins%20two%20LNG%20carrier%20orders%20worth%20$375m?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss