martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2010 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

KOHL’S RECALLS THREE-WICK SONOMA GOODS FOR LIFE BRANDED CANDLES DUE TO FIRE AND BURN HAZARDS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 10 novembre 2020

Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details.

It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/kohls-recalls-three-wick-sonoma-goods-for-life-branded-candles-due-to-fire-and-burn

