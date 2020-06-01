lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Breaking News

VATICANO, ANCHE I SENZATETTO HANNO LA LORO AMBULANZA

CS – SCUOLA, SUBITO 331 MILIONI DI EURO ALLE ISTITUZIONI STATALI PER…

ATTORNEY GENERAL EXTENDS UNDERTAKING FOR GRENFELL TOWER INQUIRY

I VESCOVI AFRICANI: SI ANNULLINO I DEBITI DEI PAESI E SI ATTIVI…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2525 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

CRISIS FOLLOW-UP GROUP: FINLAND’S WAY OUT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS REQUIRES LONG-TERM…

CORONAVIRUS, LE AZIONI DI BLACKROCK AUMENTANO DEL 21% IN DUE SETTIMANE

SENZA TREGUA LA QUESTIONE MIGRANTI IN GRECIA

YEMEN: SERVONO OLTRE 2 MILIARDI DI AIUTI PER SALVARE IL PAESE DA…

TRASPORTI: PEZZOPANE (PD), INTERROGAZIONE PARLAMENTARE AL GOVERNO SU ESCLUSIONE ALTA VELOCITà PER…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » KISAN CREDIT CARDS (KCC) CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED FOR 1.5 CRORE DAIRY FARMERS

KISAN CREDIT CARDS (KCC) CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED FOR 1.5 CRORE DAIRY FARMERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 01 giugno 2020

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying

Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) campaign launched for 1.5 crore dairy farmers

Special drive part of Prime Minister’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat package for Farmers

Posted On:
01 JUN 2020 7:47PM by PIB Delhi

The Government will provide Kisan Credit Card (KCC) to 1.5 crore dairy farmers belonging to Milk Unions and Milk producing Companies within the next two months (1st June-31st July 2020) under a special drive. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairyingin association with Department of Financial Services has already circulated relevant circulars and KCC application format to all State Milk Federation and Milk Unions for implementing the same on a mission mode.

Under the dairy cooperative movement, approximately 1.7 crore farmers are associated with 230 Milk Unions in the country.

In the first phase of this campaign, the target is to cover all farmers who are members of dairy cooperative societies and associated with different Milk Unions and who do not have KCC. Farmers who already have KCC based on their land ownership, can get their KCC credit limit enhanced, though interest subvention shall be available only to the extent of Rs 3 lakhs. Although the general limit for KCC credit without collateral remains Rs. 1.6 lakh, but the case of farmers whose milk is directlyprocured by Milk Unions falls under tie up arrangements between the producers and processing units without any intermediaries, and hence the credit limits without Collateral can be upto Rs.3 lakh.This will ensure more credit availabilityfordairy farmers associated with Milk Unions as well as assuring repayment of loans to banks.

The special drive to provide KCC to 1.5 crore dairy farmers is part of the Prime Minister’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat package for Farmers. Finance Minister on 15 May 2020 has announced to cover 2.5 crore new farmers under the KCC scheme. This will provide an additional liquidity of Rs.5 lakh crore in the hands of farmers, who are suffering from the recent downturn of economy.

As, dairy is among the fastest growing sectors of the economy with a CAGR of above 6% in the last 5 years, providing short term credit to dairy farmers for meeting their requirements for working capital, marketing etc. will boost their productivity tremendously.

*****

APS/PK/MS

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 76

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1628393

Post collegati

KISAN CREDIT CARDS (KCC) CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED FOR 1.5 CRORE DAIRY FARMERS

Redazione

PM ADDRESSES SPIC MACAY’S INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION

Redazione

ROAD MINISTRY ISSUES ADVISORY FOR IMPLEMENTING RENT A MOTOR CAB/CYCLE SCHEMES

Redazione

DATE OF POLL AND COUNTING OF VOTES FOR DEFERRED RAJYA SABHA POLL

Redazione

THE UNION HOME MINISTER, SHRI AMIT SHAH HOLDING A REVIEW MEETING WITH THE SENIOR OFFICIALS OF NDMA, NDRF, IMD, ON PREPAREDNESS FOR DEALING WITH CYCLONE BREWING IN ARABIAN SEA, IN NEW DELHI ON JUNE 01, 2020.

Redazione

THE UNION HOME MINISTER, SHRI AMIT SHAH HOLDING A REVIEW MEETING WITH THE SENIOR OFFICIALS OF NDMA, NDRF, IMD, ON PREPAREDNESS FOR DEALING WITH CYCLONE BREWING IN ARABIAN SEA, IN NEW DELHI ON JUNE 01, 2020. THE MINISTER OF STATE FOR HOME AFFAIRS, SHRI NITYANAND RAI IS ALSO SEEN.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More