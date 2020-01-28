28 Gennaio 2020
KIRKVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH TRANSPORTATION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

(AGENPARL) – Washington mar 28 gennaio 2020

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Timothy B. Pease, 30, of Kirkville, New York, was arrested yesterday on charges of transportation of child pornography following the execution of a search warrant at his residence by Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and James N. Hendricks, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The defendant appeared today in Federal Court in Syracuse, New York, before United States Magistrate Judge Miroslav Lovric on a criminal complaint charging him with posting image and video files containing child pornography to an on-line group, and remanded into custody. 

The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted of transporting child pornography, Pease faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years, and a maximum term of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $, a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life, and mandatory registration as a sex offender. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force. This task force is comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian S. LaRochelle.

Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS). Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/albany/news/press-releases/kirkville-man-charged-with-transportation-of-child-pornography

