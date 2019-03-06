(AGENPARL) – West Yorkshire (England), mer 06 marzo 2019

Wednesday 6 March, 2019

A Kirklees sergeant has been named as Response Officer of the Year at a national awards ceremony.

Yesterday (5 March), the 2019 Local Policing Conference was held in Hinckley, Leicestershire, which celebrates the innovative and valuable work that is undertaken throughout police forces up and down the country,

There are a number of categories to highlight exceptional working from police and partner agencies to tackle crime and issues in their local force areas.

In amongst the categories, is Response Officer of the Year which recognises the skills, tenacity, courage and professionalism of response police officers.

Sergeant Kierston Knott, from Kirklees District Police, who is based in Dewsbury was nominated and won the accolade at last night’s ceremony.

She has a dual role of managing the Dewsbury NPT team but also leads the North Kirklees Neighbourhood Proactive Team. She has excelled in her role and described as a truly outstanding officer, with excellent leadership skills and quick thinking when dealing with incidents and investigations.

The work undertaken by the North Kirklees Proactive Team has been incredibly successful since it was set up and notably recently they located, arrested and charged a male suspect for the abduction of a four-year-old girl, as well as identifying him as the suspect in some unrelated assaults.

Sergeant Kierston Knott, of Kirklees District Police, said: “It was an honour to be nominated for this award and even more of a surprise to have won. My teams work tirelessly to tackle crime across Dewsbury and Mirfield and I am proud of what we have achieved.”

Kirklees District Commander, Chief Superintendent Julie Sykes, said: “This is a fantastic and well-earned accolade for Sgt Knott. I am incredibly proud of her achievement and that her continued commitment and hard work in Dewsbury and Mirfield has been recognised nationally. Sgt Knott is truly outstanding.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/kirklees-sergeant-wins-national-award