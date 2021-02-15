KIRKLEES MAN JAILED FOR SEXUAL OFFENCES AND VOYEURISM

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 15 febbraio 2021

A Kirklees man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison after being jailed for a series of sexual offences and voyeurism.

Scott Barker (34) from Dewsbury was sentenced to six and a half years at Leeds Crown Court on Monday February 15 after pleading guilty to offending which took place in the Huddersfield area between January 2018 and April 2019, against a female teenager.

The 34-year-old was sentenced for five offences of engaging in sexual activity with a child and an offence of sexual assault.

He was also sentenced to two offences of voyeurism, an offence of taking category B indecent images, as well as an offence of taking category C indecent images.

Barker was arrested in April 2019 after the offending was reported to West Yorkshire Police and later charged to appear before the courts.

He is now subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will also have to sign on the Child Sex Offenders Register.

DC Suzanne Clark of Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “We welcome the custodial sentence imposed on Barker by the court today for a series of sexual offences committed against a female child.

“A substantial case had been built up against Barker and I am pleased his guilty plea spared his victim the ordeal of having to go through a trial. I want to commend the bravery of the victim in coming forward to report this dangerous and predatory man to allow the police and CPS to take action against him.”

She added: “All such offences are investigated thoroughly and with the utmost sensitivity, ensuring the victim’s needs are at the heart of these investigations.

“We always encourage victims to come forward and report offences to us so we can help them seek justice & support and also take sexual offenders such as Scott Barker off our streets.”

