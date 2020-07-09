KIRIBATI NATIONAL DAY

(AGENPARL) – gio 09 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Kiribati as you celebrate your National Day on July 12.

The hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic have proven a challenge for us all. As we adapt to a changed world and shape its future for the better, we look forward to working with partners such as Kiribati that have long shared our core values of democracy, human rights, and respect for all. Our 1983 Treaty of Friendship, which dates to the early years of your independence, illustrates our ongoing commitment to a safe, secure, and prosperous future for all in the Pacific islands.

As you celebrate your countrys independence, I wish the people of Kiribati a peaceful and safe year to come.

