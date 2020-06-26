(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), ven 26 giugno 2020

Works are underway on an upgrade of Kingston Road at the intersection of MacArthur Crescent and Jean Street, Logan Central.

Member for Woodridge Cameron Dick said the $100,000 upgrade would include new traffic signals to provide an increased level of safety for southbound motorists on Kingston Road.

“Talking to our community, we discovered some drivers were seeing the next set of traffic lights at Paradise Road turn red and were confused with the right-turn arrow signals at Jean Street,” Mr Dick said.

“We’ve heard about vehicles stopping in the middle of the MacArthur Crescent and Jean Street intersection, which is dangerous and causes congestion.

“The traffic signals will be installed on the southbound side of MacArthur Crescent and will usually stay green, removing the confusion around the visibility of the traffic signals ahead at Paradise Road.

“And those turning right into Jean Street will see new six-aspect lights, allowing for a controlled right turn.”

Member for Waterford Shannon Fentiman said bike riders will also benefit from the upgrade, with new signs highlighting the option to travel along Kingston Road with the traffic or via the off-road path.

“We want to make sure Logan families and the community can get to where they need to safely,” Ms Fentiman said.

“It’s great to see there will also be improvements to on-road bike lanes to allow for safer road sharing.

”These changes will make things easier and safer for all road users – it’s a sensible solution that will fix a confusing local traffic issue.”

Safer Roads Sooner has provided the funding for these works, which are set to take up to four weeks to complete.

For more information visit tmr.qld.gov.au

ENDS

Media contact: Lesley Major 0419 288 284

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/6/26/kingston-road-intersection-upgrade-moving-ahead-for-logan