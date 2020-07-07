KING’S MEDICAL STUDENT WINS PRESTIGIOUS GEORGE LEWITH PRIZE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), mar 07 luglio 2020
This prestigious prize is awarded by the NIHR each year in memory of the eminent clinician, academic and mentor Professor Lewith. The prize money ordinarily pays for attendance at the three-day Society of Academic Primary Care Annual Scientific Meeting. Since the conference was cancelled due to the global pandemic, prize winners received Amazon vouchers instead of registration fees this year.
Aman submitted an abstract on potentially inappropriate prescribing for the competition titled ‘Prevalence and predictors of potentially inappropriate prescribing in middle-aged adults: A cross-sectional database study’ which was highly commended. Aman would like to continue contributing to this field as her experience has shown her the importance of improving primary care and the importance of innovation through research.
Academic primary care is vital for the improvement of medical education and health policies, as well as ensuring high-quality patient care within primary care settings. My project allowed me to acquire quantitative research skills, and improve my critical appraisal skills. I have also developed leadership skills and cultivated a supportive network of clinical researchers. These skills will allow me to ask probing and relevant research questions to improve healthcare and have informed discussions with policymakers in future.– Aman Khatter
Aman is currently utilising these skills whilst working on two systematic reviews. One which looks at educational interventions to ensure prescribing competence in new prescribers and the second on evaluating the quality of rapid-release COVID-19 articles.
Fonte/Source: https://www.kcl.ac.uk/news/kings-medical-student-wins-george-lewith-prize