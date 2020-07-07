KING’S MEDICAL STUDENT WINS PRESTIGIOUS GEORGE LEWITH PRIZE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), mar 07 luglio 2020

This prestigious prize is awarded by the NIHR each year in memory of the eminent clinician, academic and mentor Professor Lewith. The prize money ordinarily pays for attendance at the three-day Society of Academic Primary Care Annual Scientific Meeting. Since the conference was cancelled due to the global pandemic, prize winners received Amazon vouchers instead of registration fees this year.

Aman submitted an abstract on potentially inappropriate prescribing for the competition titled ‘Prevalence and predictors of potentially inappropriate prescribing in middle-aged adults: A cross-sectional database study’ which was highly commended. Aman would like to continue contributing to this field as her experience has shown her the importance of improving primary care and the importance of innovation through research.