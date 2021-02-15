KING’S JOINS GLOBAL UNIVERSITIES FOR COLLABORATIVE VIRTUAL CHINA CAREERS EVENTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), lun 15 febbraio 2021
King’s College London is joining an established consortium of global universities to host a series of virtual careers activities supporting students from China and Hong Kong SAR and recent alumni from the region.
Taking place from 1-5 August 2021, the series will include a virtual careers fair, employer webinars, workshops and sector-focused panels all dedicated to showcasing the range of opportunities available in cities across the region.
The initiative is led by LSE and Imperial College London with other partner universities in the consortium being the University of Cambridge, UCL, University of Chicago and Columbia University in the City of New York. Employers will therefore benefit from engagement with top talent from across all partner universities and a variety of disciplines and backgrounds.
It’s fantastic to join such an established and renowned collective of like-minded global universities to further enhance our provision for our growing Chinese student population here at King’s. We look forward to sharing ideas, best practice and a great series of virtual activities this summer.– Andrew Wright, Head of Employer Engagement
Our broader China engagement
Alongside this new venture, King’s Employer Engagement teams continue to strengthen our own activities and connections in the region. This March we are hosting Focus on China, our own week-long series of events to showcase the latest labour market intelligence from China, provide networking opportunities to our students and innovative masterclasses.
Booking is now open – and participation is entirely free, so please get in touch with Phil Hardcastle (Employer Relations & Development Manager) or your relationship manager to discuss how you, or your organisation might get involved.
