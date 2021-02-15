KING’S JOINS GLOBAL UNIVERSITIES FOR COLLABORATIVE VIRTUAL CHINA CAREERS EVENTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), lun 15 febbraio 2021

King’s College London is joining an established consortium of global universities to host a series of virtual careers activities supporting students from China and Hong Kong SAR and recent alumni from the region.

Taking place from 1-5 August 2021, the series will include a virtual careers fair, employer webinars, workshops and sector-focused panels all dedicated to showcasing the range of opportunities available in cities across the region.

The initiative is led by LSE and Imperial College London with other partner universities in the consortium being the University of Cambridge, UCL, University of Chicago and Columbia University in the City of New York. Employers will therefore benefit from engagement with top talent from across all partner universities and a variety of disciplines and backgrounds.