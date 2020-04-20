KING’S IS #CONTINUINGTOSERVE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), lun 20 aprile 2020

During this period of uncertainty and change, King’s is stepping up efforts to deliver on its promise to make the world a better place by continuing to serve our local, national and international communities. Our students and staff are already coming up with inspirational ways to support one another and communities beyond King’s. From helping ICU patients stay connected with their families through technology and making a range of cultural resources freely available online, to establishing initiatives that address the mental health implications of isolation or ensure key workers can enjoy a hot meal. The commitment of the King’s community to serving society is stronger than ever. That’s why we’re launching #ContinuingToServe, our university-wide approach to bringing together, strengthening and celebrating the many ways in which King’s people are making a difference, wherever they may be, fulfilling our purpose as a civic university that serves the world.

In setting out our Vision 2029 to guide us to our 200th anniversary, King’s committed to doing whatever we can to contribute to the wellbeing of the communities around us. In these challenging times, I’m proud to be part of King’s and I’m inspired every day by the imaginative and selfless ways in which our students, staff and alumni are continuing to serve, support and sustain their local communities, wherever they may be, putting into action King’s ambition to make the world a better place. – Baroness Deborah Bull, Vice President & Vice Principal (London)

We want to make it as simple as possible for King’s students, staff and alumni to support communities in our local area, across the UK and internationally. Visit the #ContinuingToServe webpage to find out more, let us know how you can help or discover existing projects that need support. The main priority when volunteering during the Covid-19 pandemic should be keeping yourself and others safe. Any activity that involves leaving the house is only permitted in certain circumstances. Before volunteering you should read the government guidelines for where you are carefully. You can read the UK government’s guidelines on how to help safely here.

By coming together we can support one another and help the communities within which we live navigate through these difficult times. In so doing, we aim to help shape and transform the future. – Professor Jonathan Grant, Vice President & Vice Principal (Service)

If you have a story to share, please send it to <a You can also let us know how you are making a difference by tagging @ServiceAtKings on Twitter and Instagram, and by using the hashtags #ContinuingToServe #WeAreKings.

Fonte/Source: https://www.kcl.ac.uk/news/continuing-to-serve