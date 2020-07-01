KING’S DENTISTRY THIRD IN THE WORLD – “SHANGHAI RANKINGS”

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), mer 01 luglio 2020

King’s College London is the only European / UK institution to feature in the top 5, and the only one outside of the United States to have made the top 8 in the academic rankings.

The Faculty of Dentistry, Oral & Craniofacial Sciences has moved up to third place the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) for Dentistry & Oral Sciences.

We are delighted to have been recognised by the Academic Ranking of World Universities as one of the top 3 Dental Faculties globally and the best in Europe. – Professor Mike Curtis, Executive Dean

“Unlike many other global rankings, the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects are based upon the views of our academic peers across the world. Our achievement is therefore true testament to the standing in which we are held in by the global dental community. As ever, I wish to give huge thanks and congratulations to all of our staff, students and alumni who collectively make our faculty a world leading organisation,” said Professor Curtis.

Shanghai Ranking Consultancy is a fully independent organization dedicating to research on higher education intelligence and consultation. It has been the official publisher of the Academic Ranking of World Universities since 2009.

The latest result shows a continuous upwards trend for the Faculty in the Rankings. In, 2018 ranked 5th, 2019 ranked 4th and now 3rd.