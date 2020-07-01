mercoledì, Luglio 1, 2020
Breaking News

SCUOLA, SALVINI: UN GOVERNO CHE DIMENTICA L’ISTRUZIONE È UN GOVERNO CHE NON…

PERCEPTIONS OF QUALIFICATIONS IN ENGLAND

LITHUANIA COMMENCES THE NEXT PRESIDENCY OF THE BALTIC SEA STATES COUNCIL

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONE SU POLITICA FISCALE UE – OGGI ALLE 15 DIRETTA WEBTV

ECONOMIA, SALVINI: TETTO AL CONTANTE UNA FOLLIA

MINETTI: IL MIO ROSARIO PER CHI HA LOTTATO CONTRO IL CORONAVIRUS

WE RUN TOGETHER: GESTI DI SOLIDARIETà E STORIE DI INCLUSIONE

EU-AUSTRALIA FACTSHEET

AGENDA – SCUOLA, LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA OGGI IN ABRUZZO AL TAVOLO REGIONALE…

USA: COSA CAMBIA SE BIDEN VINCE? «IL MONDO NON SI ORGANIZZA DA…

Agenparl

KING’S DENTISTRY THIRD IN THE WORLD – “SHANGHAI RANKINGS”

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), mer 01 luglio 2020

The Faculty of Dentistry, Oral & Craniofacial Sciences has moved up to third place the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) for Dentistry & Oral Sciences.

King’s College London is the only European / UK institution to feature in the top 5, and the only one outside of the United States to have made the top 8 in the academic rankings.

We are delighted to have been recognised by the Academic Ranking of World Universities as one of the top 3 Dental Faculties globally and the best in Europe. – Professor Mike Curtis, Executive Dean

“Unlike many other global rankings, the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects are based upon the views of our academic peers across the world. Our achievement is therefore true testament to the standing in which we are held in by the global dental community. As ever, I wish to give huge thanks and congratulations to all of our staff, students and alumni who collectively make our faculty a world leading organisation,” said Professor Curtis. 

Shanghai Ranking Consultancy is a fully independent organization dedicating to research on higher education intelligence and consultation. It has been the official publisher of the Academic Ranking of World Universities since 2009.

The latest result shows a continuous upwards trend for the Faculty in the Rankings. In, 2018 ranked 5th, 2019 ranked 4th and now 3rd.

Fonte/Source: https://www.kcl.ac.uk/news/kings-dentistry-third-in-the-world-shanghai-rankings

Post collegati

KING’S DENTISTRY THIRD IN THE WORLD – “SHANGHAI RANKINGS”

Redazione

REBEL CHEF :IN SEARCH OF WHAT MATTERS

Redazione

FRAILTY IS AS IMPORTANT AS AGE OR UNDERLYING HEALTH ISSUES IN COVID-19 DEATH RISK

Redazione

TEAMS PREP CLASSROOMS FOR OPTIMAL LEARNING

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: GOVERNMENT FIRES UP R&D ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO CEMENT THE UK AS SCIENCE SUPERPOWER

Redazione

NEW #DISNEYCASTLIFE FEATURES CAST MEMBERS MAKING DISNEY MAGIC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More