(AGENPARL) – Washington mar 05 marzo 2019

FRESNO, Calif. — Nancy Lopez Perez, 44, of Lemoore, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, Perez obtained and delivered methamphetamine and two assault rifles during an undercover transaction on the side of the road in rural Fresno County. Three additional firearms were seized from Perez’s residence during a follow-up search. As a convicted felon, Perez was prohibited from possessing firearms.

This case was the product of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Kings County Narcotic Task Force. The OCDETF program was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s drug supply. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen A. Escobar prosecuted the case.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sacramento/news/press-releases/kings-county-woman-sentenced-to-10-years-in-prison-for-distributing-methamphetamine