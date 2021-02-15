KINETIC FALL-OFF BEHAVIOR FOR THE CL + FURAN-2,5-DIONE (C4H2O3, MALEIC ANHYDRIDE) REACTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06402E, Paper

Aparajeo Chattopadhyay, Tomasz Gierczak, Paul Marshall, Vassileios C. Papadimitriou, James Burkholder

Rate coefficients, k, for the gas-phase Cl + Furan-2,5-dione (C4H2O3, maleic anhydride) reaction were measured over the 15–500 Torr (He and N2 bath gas) pressure range at temperatures between 283…

