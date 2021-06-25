(AGENPARL) – ven 25 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/25/2021 06:06 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

We are appalled and deeply saddened to learn about the horrific killings of three Doctors Without Borders staff members in Ethiopia’s Tigray region today. Attacks on humanitarian workers are indefensible and must end immediately. We call for an independent investigation and for the perpetrators to be held accountable for these killings. The Government of Ethiopia ultimately bears full responsibility for ensuring the safety of humanitarian workers and free and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance. A cessation of hostilities is essential to ensure that humanitarian workers can safely assist citizens, prevent further suffering, and address the myriad challenges, including famine.

