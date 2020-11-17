KILLING CANCER NATURALLY: NEW PROCESS TO PRODUCE COMPOUNDS WITH ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 17 novembre 2020 (Tokyo University of Science) Scientists from the Tokyo University of Science have made a breakthrough in the development of potential drugs that can kill cancer cells. They have discovered a method of synthesizing organic compounds that are four times more fatal to cancer cells and leave non-cancerous cells unharmed. Published in the American Chemical Society Omega, their research can assist in the creation of new anticancer drugs with minimal side effects.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-11/tuos-kcn111620.php