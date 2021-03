(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), lun 15 marzo 2021 Richmond Football Club CEO Brendon Gale has a distinctive perspective on the culture of sport. He’s been a player, head of the players’ association, and now a member of the executive. He talks to host Susan Carland about how the game’s culture has

Fonte/Source: http://lens.monash.edu/@what-happens-next/2021/03/11/1382943/kicking-goals-what-happens-next-podcast-series-four-episode-39