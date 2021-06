(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), lun 14 giugno 2021 Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) provide information to decision makers and the public about the environmental implications of proposed actions for a project. This document dated June 2021 is provided for the ADB project 51036-002 in Pakistan.



