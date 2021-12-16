(AGENPARL) – gio 16 dicembre 2021 Keynote address – Jonathan Kearns – 16 December 2021 []

[Reserve Bank of Australia](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61ba85452a5d4230Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Keynote address – Jonathan Kearns (Head of Financial Stability)

Thursday 16 December 2021

Jonathan Kearns delivered a keynote address – Evolving Bank and Systemic Risk – today to the 34th Australasian Finance and Banking Conference.

“Banks today face the same four core risks that they have faced for decades or even hundreds of years: credit, market, liquidity and operational risk. But those risks have evolved, as highlighted by the growing prominence of risks that cross these core risks: climate change risk and cyber risk. How risks are managed has also changed substantially.”

[Read the speech](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61ba85452e0f4790Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

