venerdì, Giugno 19, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AT THE VIRTUAL COPENHAGEN DEMOCRACY SUMMIT

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AT THE VIRTUAL COPENHAGEN DEMOCRACY SUMMIT

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AT THE VIRTUAL COPENHAGEN DEMOCRACY SUMMIT

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 19 JUNE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 903 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 189 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 320 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1346 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 947 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 716 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

Agenparl

KENNEDY HEADLINES NINE ROWERS HONORED BY CRCA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – EAST LANSING (MICHIGAN), ven 19 giugno 2020

Mary Martha Kennedy was named both a 2020 Pocock All-America Nominee and also earned the Scholar-Athlete Award, as announced by the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association, or CRCA.

Kennedy, a senior animal science major, was joined by eight teammates on the CRCA Scholar-Athlete list: sophomores Rachel Drogs, Sarah Flowney, Aleah Hahn, Alixandra Krawcke, Mackenzie Rugg, and Allison Uckele, and classmates Claire Hesseltine and Halle Nielsen.

For the full story, visit msuspartans.com

Fonte/Source: http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2020/kennedy-headlines-nine-rowers-honored-by-crca/

Post collegati

KENNEDY HEADLINES NINE ROWERS HONORED BY CRCA

Redazione

ASK THE EXPERT: AVOIDING TICKS AND PREVENTING TICK-BORNE DISEASES

Redazione

PANDEMIC-DRIVEN CHANGES TO THE SUPPLY CHAIN

Redazione

PURE IMAGINATION

Redazione

RESEARCH FINDS DEPLOYMENT AFFECTS MENTAL HEALTH OF VETERANS DIFFERENTLY

Redazione

BEAUTIFUL BEAUMONT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More