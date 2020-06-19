(AGENPARL) – EAST LANSING (MICHIGAN), ven 19 giugno 2020

Mary Martha Kennedy was named both a 2020 Pocock All-America Nominee and also earned the Scholar-Athlete Award, as announced by the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association, or CRCA.

Kennedy, a senior animal science major, was joined by eight teammates on the CRCA Scholar-Athlete list: sophomores Rachel Drogs, Sarah Flowney, Aleah Hahn, Alixandra Krawcke, Mackenzie Rugg, and Allison Uckele, and classmates Claire Hesseltine and Halle Nielsen.

For the full story, visit msuspartans.com.

Fonte/Source: http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2020/kennedy-headlines-nine-rowers-honored-by-crca/