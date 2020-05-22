venerdì, Maggio 22, 2020
KELLEY PARTNERS WITH INDY CHAMBER TO OFFER FREE RAPID RECOVERY SERIES WEBINARS TO HELP BUSINESSES

(AGENPARL) – BLOOMINGTON (INDIANA), ven 22 maggio 2020

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Chamber and Kelley Executive Education at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business are partnering to offer a webinar series that will give business owners best practices and strategies for reopening and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free and open to the public, the Rapid Recovery Series will cover topics ranging from setting a recovery strategy and rebuilding business financials to repairing supply chains and attracting new customers. Each hour-long webinar will be led by a Kelley School of Business faculty member, with 45 minutes of presentation and 15 minutes of Q&A.

Charlotte Westerhaus-Renfrow, clinical assistant professor of business law and management, will lead the first session from 4 to 5 p.m. on May 26. Recordings of each session will be made available at Indy Chamber’s Rapid Response Hub.

Held each Tuesday and Thursday through June 18, the eight-part series will be taught by Kelley faculty at Indianapolis and Bloomington.

“The Indy Chamber/Kelley School of Business Recovery Series is a well-timed and perfectly targeted series of webinars for owners and leaders of small and mid-sized businesses,” said Richard J. Magjuka, faculty chair of Kelley School of Business Executive Education and the Fred G. Steingraber Chair in Distributed Education.

“The Indy Chamber Kelley School of Business Recovery Series will help you not only to recover from the effects of the pandemic but to flourish,” Magjuka added. “Each webinar has been crafted specifically to address critical business issues that confront small and mid-sized businesses today.”

This unprecedented opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs to learn from academic experts adds to the Indy Chamber’s small business recovery services, including its Buy Indy local support campaign, Rapid Response Talent program for job seekers and employers, and Restart Grant Program for the purchase of items to keep customers and employees safe.

Kelley has partnered with the Indy Chamber on its COVID-19 response efforts, serving as a resource for businesses in search of small business strategy and operational support. The webinar series is another example of how the Kelley School is supporting employers in Central Indiana and across the Hoosiers state.

“Our mission is always to serve our community. We are proud to support the Indy Chamber’s Rapid Response Hub,” said Phil Powell, associate dean of academic programs in Indianapolis. “Managers must use reliable data and best management practices to make well-informed decisions. As businesses work to reopen and recover, our Kelley School faculty will offer well-placed advice, strategy and insights during these free webinar sessions. We don’t want Indianapolis businesses to make uninformed decisions that lead to unnecessary bankruptcy or loss of customers.”

