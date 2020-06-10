KEIKI, TEACHERS, CAN DIVE INTO WAIKīKī AQUARIUM’S OCEAN CLASSROOM

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mer 10 giugno 2020

In an effort to provide educators and parents with meaningful and engaging content for their keiki in the summer months, the Waikīkī Aquarium has partnered with NOAA ’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary to launch Ocean Classroom.

The five-part interactive video series led by NOAA educational specialist Patty Miller will begin on June 24 and continue every Wednesday through July 22.

“Contrary to the traditional static virtual methods of webinar-style teaching, our Ocean Classroom series is an immersive and interactive experience for educators and parents,” said Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikīkī Aquarium. “We’re always exploring new ways to engage with the community and provide meaningful content for keiki, and we’re excited to launch Ocean Classroom to reflect this commitment.”

During the Ocean Classroom series, Miller will present fascinating scientific content while sharing hands-on activities for students.

The following Ocean Classroom sessions will air every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. on the Waikīkī Aquarium Facebook page and will be accessible via the Waikīkī Aquarium website.

Humpback Whales 101: June 24

Learn about the size of a humpback whale, how they migrate from Alaska to Hawaiʻi, and how to draw a humpback whale to scale.

Threats and Adaptations: July 1

Learn about whale blubber, how humpback whales feed, and how marine debris affects whales and their natural habitat.

Corals and Coral Reefs: July 8

Learn about what exactly is coral, how corals feed, and how to create a coral.

Survival in a Coral Reef: July 15

Learn about coral reef habitats, what creatures live in a coral reef, and how to create your own marine critter.

Oceanography 101: July 22

Learn about what makes ocean currents, why the ocean is salty, and where sand comes from.

For more information on the Ocean Classroom series, email <a or visit the Waikīkī Aquarium website.

Fonte/Source: https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2020/06/09/waikiki-aquarium-ocean-classroom/