KEIGHLEY NPT OPERATION TO CLAMP DOWN ON ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR AT ILKLEY RIVERSIDE

WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 05 agosto 2020

Wednesday 5 August, 2020

Throughout the next few months, Keighley NPT team will be carrying out a proactive policing operation to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour at Ilkley Riverside.

The aim of the operation is to target anti-social behaviour and associated issues as the hot weather recently has seen a spike in incidents.

Issues such as dangerous or illegal parking, BBQs, increased litter, anti-social behaviour, drug and alcohol use and water safety are going to be addressed.

A multi-agency operation will be carried out with local NPT teams supported by Bradford Council, parking wardens, highways and volunteers.

Police officers and PCSOs will be patrolling the area in and around Ilkley Riverside and Denton Road, in a bid to reduce crime and provide a high-visibility police presence as well as providing reassurance to the communities in Ilkley that during the summer holidays there will remain a safe space for their families to enjoy.

Inspector Adam Beecroft, of Keighley NPT, who is leading the operation, said: “Last year we ran a similar operation in Ilkley as a direct response to a number of incidents which occurred in and around the area related to anti-social behaviour. “Following its success, throughout the next few months and with the upcoming hot weather, we will be replicating the operation to combat crime in and around the area. Officers and our partner agencies will be in the vicinity, providing reassurance and targeting those who cause anti-social behaviour and are involved in criminality. “We want this space in Ilkley to remain a family friendly area and reassure residents and the wider community that anti-social behaviour or any criminality is not acceptable and it will be dealt with robustly.”

Anyone who would like to report any incidents or has any information on ASB in their area, are urged to contact NPT teams via 101 or use the 101 LiveChat Facility https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/keighley-npt-operation-clamp-down-anti-social-behaviour-ilkley-riverside